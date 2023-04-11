ECU baseball moves up to 9th in the nation, will be without JJC this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball moved up to 9th in the national polls after winning all four games last week.

The Pirates host Old Dominion Tuesday night at 6. Zach Root gets the ball for ECU. The Pirates are 20-2 at home this season.

The Pirates played game three of their series with UCF without Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. JJC injured himself on this foul ball Thursday and had to leave game two after getting to second base.

Officially he is out this week with a “groin injury” according to the school.

According to sources, it could be a few weeks.

Jenkins-Cowart is hitting .333, with 8 homers, and 26 runs batted in so far this season. Big bat out of the lineup for the Pirates.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.