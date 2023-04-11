Eastern Carolina liaison for police discussing mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A organization in the east is setting aside some time today to talk about mental health.

The Greenville Police Community Relations Committee will meet to discuss mental health services and how police respond to mental health-related calls.

They will also educate the community on co-responder models and the nature of their star program.

The meeting will take place at 6 P.M. on the third floor of the Greenville City Council chambers.

