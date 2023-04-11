Advertise With Us
Duplin Co. animal sanctuary highlights rescue pig, other efforts

Danielle, the rescue pig
Danielle, the rescue pig(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBERTSON, N.C. (WITN) - Sisu Refuge seems to have no limit on what they will do for animals in need.

To highlight their efforts, Joseph Purington stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday with pig Danielle to discuss her recent rescue.

Two-week-old Dani fell off a truck, along with her sister who unfortunately didn’t survive.

However, Dani’s story of survival is just one of many of the animals who come under the care of Sisu Refuge.

Their biggest need right now is volunteers. to clean up after the animals and help care for them.

More information on how to get involved can be found on their website. You can also stay up to date with their efforts via their Facebook page.

