Data from one new report impacts mothers across the United States

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mothers in the United States are facing skyrocketing maternal mortality rates, according to a new report from the CDC.

“It’s very insane and sad that as a black woman, you’re already at a higher risk,” says Lenoir County mom, A-lasia Atkinson.

The report revealed that over 1,200 women died of maternal causes in 2021, which is a 40% increase from 2020 and the highest rate the country has seen since the 1960s.

The report also shows African American women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

“There are lots of root causes behind these disparities. One in particular is unfortunately the racism and discrimination that is prevalent in our healthcare settings and also a widespread lack of access to healthcare coverage and quality care,” Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Senior Program Officer, Monique Shaw says.

Without access to proper healthcare coverage and care, mothers could face many health risks like high blood pressure and preeclampsia, especially during postpartum; which is why experts and mothers say it’s vital to prioritize the proper resources and care.

‘Birthing Justice’ filmmaker and director, Monique Matthews told WITN, “You need an advocate and someone there with you so we want to make sure there’s doula care. We want to make sure there’s medical care providers are there for black women. We want to make sure there’s cultural humility.”

Shaw also believes prioritizing Medicaid is vital. “We need to make sure that we are closing the Medicaid coverage gap.”

Mothers here in the East also say prioritizing support and encouragement from other moms sharing in similar experiences is key.

“Try to find a support system. I know there’s lots of groups of Facebook. To have that support system, getting doulas if that is accessible to you is the best way to do it as well,” Atkinson says.

Atkinson created a Facebook groups for mothers here in the East called ‘Moms Helping Moms’ dedicated to supporting and uplifting women and mothers in Pitt and surrounding counties.

The new data comes during this year’s Black Maternal Health Week. According to the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, this year’s Black Maternal Health Week theme is restoring black autonomy and joy following the stunning data these reports revealed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.