Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Coastal Carolina Airport upping number of flights

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport announced it will offer more daily flights going into the summer travel season.

Coastal Carolina Regional Aiport shared that five flights on American Airlines will be available to those traveling in and out of the east.

“The increase in daily flights are a good indicator of the solid performance we have with American Airlines and we’re pleased to have them as strong partners providing service for our community,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter.

According to Shorter, flights are already available for booking.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Kathryn Pridgen
Onslow deputies make arrest in September overdose death

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty start Tuesday; Beautiful afternoon to follow
First Alert Forecast For April 11, 2023
Mental Health Response
Eastern Carolina liaison for police discussing mental health
Road closure set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lenoir County temporary road closure