Coastal Carolina Airport upping number of flights

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport announced it will offer more daily flights going into the summer travel season.

Coastal Carolina Regional Aiport shared that five flights on American Airlines will be available to those traveling in and out of the east.

“The increase in daily flights are a good indicator of the solid performance we have with American Airlines and we’re pleased to have them as strong partners providing service for our community,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter.

According to Shorter, flights are already available for booking.

