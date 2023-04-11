Citizens concerned with an alarming new gun-violence statistic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new report on gun violence is raising concerns around the country. The report from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that nearly 20% of all U.S. adults have had a family member killed with a gun.

“Being a mom and receiving that phone call was catastrophic,” said Sharon Robinson of Charlotte, who lost her son to a deadly shooting in 2021. Robinson now advocates to stop gun violence in North Carolina as well as the rest of the country. “I don’t wanna hear about another family getting that phone call I don’t want to have to hear or think about a child not having their parent like my son’s children,” she said.

North Carolinian’s Against Gun Violence Director Becky Ceartas agrees. She says the new report shows 205 of all U.S. adults have lost someone to shootings is not just a statistic. “Behind that number, there are real family members and community members that forever have a hole in their heart that can never be changed,” she said.

In the meantime, local law enforcement has been working hard to help lower the numbers. Kinston Police Captain Brandon Turner says the numbers are getting better. “Since the creation of the violent criminal action team, gun stats themselves were at about a 26% increase for gun seizures year to date,” he said.

Ceartas says something still needs to be done. “It’s incredibly alarming, and everyone should be concerned of this regardless of whether it’s touched you personally or not.”

