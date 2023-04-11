Carteret Co. human resources director killed in apparent murder-suicide

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving the director of human resources for Carteret County.

The shooting happened Saturday at the couple’s home on Hedrick Boulevard, outside of Morehead City.

Deputies found the body of Jaime Long inside the home, while her husband, David, was discovered in the backyard.

They say the 39-year-old husband was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died a short time later at Carteret Health Care.

Jaime Long, who was 47 years old, was the county’s human resources director for more than six years.

Detectives say her husband had recently been dealing with mental health problems and that was likely a contributing factor in the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jaime, a cherished leader of our Carteret County government family,” said Tommy Burns, Carteret County manager. “Her passing represents an enormous personal loss to each and every one of us. She was a brilliant friend, colleague, and champion for many, and her absence will be forever felt. Jaime had great visions for our county team and we will continue to carry out those visions. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Jaime’s family as they grieve their loss.”

The Carteret County flag will be lowered on all buildings in her honor, according to the county.

