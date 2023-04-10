Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Frost Likely Tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One last round of frost is expected overnight and then we should be done until the fall. We’re not quite done with overnight temperatures in the 40s, though. Protect any tender plants tonight.

Dry air will cause some big temperature swings over the next few days. Despite the cold and chilly starts, we’ll start to see 70s and 80s by the end of the week. We’ll get a break from the wind and rain too. Nothing but sunshine is expected until Friday as our next storm system approaches.

Bad news, we’ve got rain chances through the weekend again. The good news is it shouldn’t be as widespread or as disruptive to daytime outdoor events. Most of Friday and Saturday look dry with storms arriving by sunset and leaving Saturday morning. PirateFest will need to be watched but is sandwiched perfectly in between the highest rain chances. Another storm system could bring Sunday into Monday morning. We’re still several days out and the timing will change. Keep checking for more updates.

