Woman charged with attempted murder after Kinston stabbing

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman was arrested Saturday after police say she stabbed a man.

Kinston police got a call about someone being stabbed in the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex Saturday. When they arrived they say they found 60-year-old Michael Bostic with a large stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he was in fair condition on Monday afternoon.

Police say they arrested 54-year-old Shirley Cannon who they believe stabbed Bostic after becoming irate.

Cannon was charged with attempted murder and is being held with no bond at the Lenoir County jail.

