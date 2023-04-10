Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman charged with attempted murder after Kinston stabbing

Shirley Cannon
Shirley Cannon(Kinston police/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman was arrested Saturday after police say she stabbed a man.

Kinston police got a call about someone being stabbed in the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex Saturday. When they arrived they say they found 60-year-old Michael Bostic with a large stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he was in fair condition on Monday afternoon.

Police say they arrested 54-year-old Shirley Cannon who they believe stabbed Bostic after becoming irate.

Cannon was charged with attempted murder and is being held with no bond at the Lenoir County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot

Latest News

Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.
AUTOPSY: Atlantic Beach murder victim stabbed in the heart
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing