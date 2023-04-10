Washington police seeking help locating missing juvenile

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Washington police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

Police say 12-year-old London Norfleet was last seen on foot on Sparrow Drive heading northeast.

She is 5′9″, weighs 95 pounds, has black eyes and brown hair, and was last seen possibly wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

This is the third juvenile reported missing in Washington since last Tuesday. In both previous cases, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were reported missing and safely located.

