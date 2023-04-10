Advertise With Us
Uptown Greenville getting a clean-up

(wmbf)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A recycling company and non-profit are working together to clean up parts of an Eastern Carolina city Monday.

Metallix Refining is partnering with the Love a Sea Turtle non-profit today in order to host a special event to beautify some of Uptown Greenville.

The “Growing Greenville Family Environmental Stewardship Day” will take place at the Greenville Town Common. Volunteers will pick up litter, plant trees and shrubs, and spread mulch in the park.

The event is an attempt to beautify the area ahead of the annual Pirate Fest events that will take place this coming weekend.

The Environmental Stewardship Day begins this morning at 8 a.m.

