UPDATE: Power restored after car wreck causes multiple outages in Kinston

KINSTON N.C. (WITN) - The power outages reported after a car accident Sunday night have been fixed.

According to the City of Kinston, power has been restored to parts of the city affected.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said Sunday night that the city was experiencing outages in the areas of Lynn Drive, Stallings Drive, and Riley Road.

Hardy says that the outages were caused by a car crash.

