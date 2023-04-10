Two Lenoir County intersections becoming all-way stops

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After a safety review, two accident-prone Lenoir County intersections will become all-way stops.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that the intersections of Tyree Road at Camellia Street and Central Avenue at Camellia Street will have new stop signs and pavement markings. This work is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

Drivers are urged to slow down while crews are working and to be cautious around the new traffic patterns.

According to the DOT, all-way stops are an effective way to reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.

