State Ferry Division hosting Beaufort County career fair next week

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County residents can embark on a new journey with the North Carolina Ferry Division later this month.

The Ferry Division is teaming up with N.C. Works to host a career fair at the Beaufort County Career Center, 1502 North Market Street. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17.

Positions will range from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains; with options of temporary or full-time work. They suggest bringing your resume and any other supporting document.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

Competitive salaries

Year-round, full-time permanent employment

Shift housing available at some locations

Health insurance

Recruitment bonuses

Retirement benefits

Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” They added that job listings are regularly updated.

For more information, call 252-463-7027.

