Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

State Ferry Division hosting Beaufort County career fair next week

(North Carolina Ferry Division)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County residents can embark on a new journey with the North Carolina Ferry Division later this month.

The Ferry Division is teaming up with N.C. Works to host a career fair at the Beaufort County Career Center, 1502 North Market Street. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17.

Positions will range from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains; with options of temporary or full-time work. They suggest bringing your resume and any other supporting document.

Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:

  • Competitive salaries
  • Year-round, full-time permanent employment
  • Shift housing available at some locations
  • Health insurance
  • Recruitment bonuses
  • Retirement benefits
  • Paid vacation, holidays and sick leave

To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” They added that job listings are regularly updated.

For more information, call 252-463-7027.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Two Lenoir County intersections becoming all-way stops
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Pitt County deputies arrested Brown for not failing to update his address after moving states.
Eastern Carolina deputies arrest sex offender
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape