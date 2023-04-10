Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

Rocky Mount Police is on scene investigating the shooting.
Rocky Mount Police is on scene investigating the shooting.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East is investigating a shooting after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rocky Mount Police say officers went to the 3100 block of Wellington Drive after hearing a person was shot.

Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

RMPD says this is an active investigation and officers and detectives are currently on scene as of 9:21 P.M. Sunday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the shooting and asks that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Jordan Smith
DEPUTIES: Woman caught in the act vandalizing 134-year-old church on Good Friday
An emotional Clotee Cherry, speaks out on the murder of her 34-year-old son, Horace Lassiter, Jr.
Family identifies man killed in Lewiston Woodville Thursday night
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party

Latest News

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing
Eastern Carolina group holds Easter Egg hunt to teach bigger meaning
Eastern Carolina group holds Easter Egg hunt to teach bigger meaning
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023