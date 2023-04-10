Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East is investigating a shooting after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rocky Mount Police say officers went to the 3100 block of Wellington Drive after hearing a person was shot.

Officers say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

RMPD says this is an active investigation and officers and detectives are currently on scene as of 9:21 P.M. Sunday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the shooting and asks that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

