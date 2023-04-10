Onslow deputies make arrest in September overdose death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman they believe is responsible for the overdose death of another woman in Hubert last year.

Investigators said that tests that were run on pills discovered at the East Volant Street house where Kira Klinger was found showed that they had been laced with fentanyl.

Detectives say Kathryn Pridgen, 20 of Jacksonville, is the person who sold and delivered the drugs to Klinger that they believe caused her death last September.

Pridgen was arrested last week and charged with felony death by distribution. She is currently in the Onslow County jail under a $75,000 secured bond

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said that the county has seen an increase in overdose deaths in the past two years.

