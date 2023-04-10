Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Late season frost likely Tuesday morning

Temps will dip to near freezing over inland counties
Widespread inland frost likely by sunrise Tuesday
Widespread inland frost likely by sunrise Tuesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will bring clear skies and warming temps through the upcoming week. The clear skies and dry air will also bring a late season frost to inland areas by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday: 2am to 8am
Tuesday: 2am to 8am

Frost Advisory: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2:00am to 8:00am Tuesday morning for most inland counties in eastern Carolina, excluding Pamlico, Carteret, Hyde and Dare counties. Clear skies, dry air and calm winds will allow lows to reach the low to mid 30s by sunrise Tuesday. The late season frost could be damaging to any potted plants left outside as well as some of the early season sprouts.

Plants and pets inside Monday night
Plants and pets inside Monday night

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frost Advisory Tuesday morning; 80s returning late week
First Alert Forecast For April 10, 2023
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Week After An Active Weekend
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023