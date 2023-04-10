Late season frost likely Tuesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will bring clear skies and warming temps through the upcoming week. The clear skies and dry air will also bring a late season frost to inland areas by sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday: 2am to 8am

Frost Advisory: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2:00am to 8:00am Tuesday morning for most inland counties in eastern Carolina, excluding Pamlico, Carteret, Hyde and Dare counties. Clear skies, dry air and calm winds will allow lows to reach the low to mid 30s by sunrise Tuesday. The late season frost could be damaging to any potted plants left outside as well as some of the early season sprouts.

Plants and pets inside Monday night

