GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man

Jeremee Epps
Jeremee Epps(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies say they removed a wanted man from the streets this weekend.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Jeremee Epps, of Pinetops, was arrested after he was pulled over during a planned traffic patrol increase early Saturday morning at Belvoir Highway and Easy Street in Greenville.

During the stop, deputies say they found heroin that they believe was individually packaged for sale. They also said that Epps tried to give them a fake name.

The man was charged with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport, possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and identity theft.

Epps also had several outstanding warrants for possession of heroin as well as possession of a Schedule I narcotic.

Epps was given a $51,001 secured bond for the outstanding warrants and a $100,000 secured bond on the new charges. He remains in the Pitt County jail.

