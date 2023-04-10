Advertise With Us
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers

Styles from UNC to Georgetown, Dunn from Temple to Houston
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Moving time for a pair of former Kinston stars. Dontrez Styles announced he has completed his transfer from UNC to Georgetown. He considered NC State and ECU.

Styles averaged 1.4 points and .9 rebounds per game this season. He dropped from minutes in 30 games to 15 games during his sophomore season with the Tar Heels. Georgetown has a new coach in Ed Cooley. The former Providence coach knows how to win and hopefully will utilize Styles more then UNC did.

Fellow former Viking Damian Dunn transferred from Temple to Houston as well over the weekend.

Dunn was Temple’s second-leading scorer averaging about 15 points and four rebounds per game. He played in 31 games this year for the Owls and has two years of eligibility remaining.

