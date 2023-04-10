Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Moving time for a pair of former Kinston stars. Dontrez Styles announced he has completed his transfer from UNC to Georgetown. He considered NC State and ECU.

Styles averaged 1.4 points and .9 rebounds per game this season. He dropped from minutes in 30 games to 15 games during his sophomore season with the Tar Heels. Georgetown has a new coach in Ed Cooley. The former Providence coach knows how to win and hopefully will utilize Styles more then UNC did.

Fellow former Viking Damian Dunn transferred from Temple to Houston as well over the weekend.

Dunn was Temple’s second-leading scorer averaging about 15 points and four rebounds per game. He played in 31 games this year for the Owls and has two years of eligibility remaining.

