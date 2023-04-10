Former Greene Central basketball star Dodd transfers to Winston-Salem State University

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former Greene Central star Imajae Dodd completed a transfer to Winston-Salem State University he announced on social media Monday.

The 6′7′' big man went to UNC Wilmington before transferring to Charleston Southern for his redshirt sophomore year.

He averaged 2 points and a rebound in 21 games played there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.