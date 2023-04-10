Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Former Greene Central basketball star Dodd transfers to Winston-Salem State University

6′7′' big man went to UNC Wilmington before transferring to Charleston Southern
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former Greene Central star Imajae Dodd completed a transfer to Winston-Salem State University he announced on social media Monday.

The 6′7′' big man went to UNC Wilmington before transferring to Charleston Southern for his redshirt sophomore year.

He averaged 2 points and a rebound in 21 games played there.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot

Latest News

Kinston's Styles and Dunn transfer
Former Kinston stars Styles and Dunn complete transfers
Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA...
ECU men’s basketball lands transfer commitment from former South Granville star Pettiford
Gold edges Purple in 2023 ECU spring football game
Gold edges Purple in 2023 ECU spring football game
ECU football spring game
Gold edges Purple in 2023 ECU spring football game