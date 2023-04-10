Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A former deputy sheriff who worked as a school resource officer is expected in court today on charges that he has sex with a student.

Craven County court records show Isaiah Bradley was arrested Thursday for felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Bradley last worked for the Craven County Sheriff’s Office on March 24th, according to county personnel records. The sheriff’s office says Bradley, who was a deputy for two years and a month, was fired from his job.

Major David McFadyen says the crimes happened while Bradley was an SRO at New Bern High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated as WITN receives more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.