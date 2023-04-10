Advertise With Us
ECU men’s basketball lands transfer commitment from former South Granville star Pettiford

He transfers to Pirates from Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas Jayhawks guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bobby Pettiford Jr. shared on social media this afternoon he is committed to complete his transfer from Kansas to East Carolina men’s basketball.

Pettiford Jr. played In 32 games as a sophomore this season for the Jayhawks. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 12 minutes per contest.

He played at South Granville in high school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

