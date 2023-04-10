ECU men’s basketball lands transfer commitment from former South Granville star Pettiford
He transfers to Pirates from Kansas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bobby Pettiford Jr. shared on social media this afternoon he is committed to complete his transfer from Kansas to East Carolina men’s basketball.
Pettiford Jr. played In 32 games as a sophomore this season for the Jayhawks. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 12 minutes per contest.
He played at South Granville in high school.
