ECU men’s basketball lands transfer commitment from former South Granville star Pettiford

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bobby Pettiford Jr. shared on social media this afternoon he is committed to complete his transfer from Kansas to East Carolina men’s basketball.

Rebirth, ECU let’s do it 💜🏴‍☠️. pic.twitter.com/oVCbFQpDou — Bobby Pettiford Jr (@BobbyPettiford) April 10, 2023

Pettiford Jr. played In 32 games as a sophomore this season for the Jayhawks. He averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 12 minutes per contest.

He played at South Granville in high school.

