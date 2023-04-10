Eastern Carolina deputies arrest sex offender

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies here in the east arrested a registered sex offender for failing to report his new address after moving states.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Brown, a registered sex offender after he didn’t report his new address to authorities in Oklahoma.

Deputies arrested the 30-year-old about eight months after he moved to the Midwest when he came back to North Carolina last Wednesday.

Brown was charged with failure to report a new address by a sex offender. He’s in the Pitt County jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

