Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape

Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.
Cannon was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and is in jail.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities have arrested a man after investigating a crime reported in late March.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged Matthew Cannon with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old man from Ayden last Wednesday after the Majors Crimes Unit investigated the report.

Cannon is in the Pitt County jail under a $525,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.

