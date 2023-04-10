Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities have arrested a man after investigating a crime reported in late March.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged Matthew Cannon with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old man from Ayden last Wednesday after the Majors Crimes Unit investigated the report.

Cannon is in the Pitt County jail under a $525,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.

