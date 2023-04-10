Advertise With Us
Carolina East hosting flag raising ceremony

A donate life flag is raising at Carolina East.
A donate life flag is raising at Carolina East.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital here in the wast is honoring National Donate a Life Month.

Carolina East will be hosting a flag-raising ceremony today in honor of National Donate Life Month. The event will hold a moment of silence to honor donors and their families, recipients, and those waiting for donations.

The event also hopes to raise awareness of the need for more organ, eye, and tissue donors.

The flag-raising occurs near the emergency room entrance in front of Carolina East Medical Center at 10:08 a.m.

