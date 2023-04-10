Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

A bear in Windsor, Connecticut, gets into Easter eggs laid out in a yard. (Source: Jennifer Lopez/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Easter egg hunts in Connecticut are … different.

While most people nationwide probably enjoyed their egg hunts without wildlife interruption, several Connecticut residents told WFSB that bears became part of the game, rooting through plastic eggs and eating the candy inside.

One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear opening the eggs and eating the candy.

“Look who’s coming to eat the eggs!” she says on camera.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said that giving bears easy access to food can become a bad habit, leading to the animals becoming habituated, comfortable and unafraid of people.

DEEP said it’s critically important to minimize enticing bears with food in any way, as human-bear conflicts continue to rise. In 2022 in Connecticut, bears entered people’s homes 67 times, surpassing the previous yearly record of 45, and sharply increasing from seven years ago when bears entered homes less than 10 times annually.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
LIVE: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead, police say
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
Deputies in the east arrest man for statutory rape
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval