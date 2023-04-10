Advertise With Us
Bertie County Sheriff’s Office searching for homicide suspect

Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT
Bertie County, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a murder that took place Sunday night.

A warrant was issued for Mckenzie Watford of Colerain after deputies responded to a shooting that left his father, Tony K. Watford dead.

Mckenzie Watford is wanted for first-degree murder and larceny of a dog. Watford is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Watford should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 794-5330.

