Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

AUTOPSY: Atlantic Beach murder victim stabbed in the heart

Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.
Randy Miller's death was the first murder in the town in 10 years.(Atlantic Beach police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was murdered last summer in Atlantic Beach was stabbed once in the left chest.

That’s according to an autopsy released today by the State Medical Examiner’s Office for Randy Miller.

The 65-year-old Apex man was stabbed back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

The autopsy said the six-inch deep knife wound went through the left 6th rib and into the man’s heart.

Miller was outside getting his boat ready to go fishing with another person who was inside at the time. The autopsy says the victim was standing in front of the garage when “a person in a black hoodie came and stabbed him.”

The document says Miller was awake and alert when EMS arrived, but coded on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the Governor’s Office remains available. Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Watford is responsible for the death of his father.
Bertie Co. deputies searching for son after father gunned down
The former deputy was jailed after his bond was doubled.
Former Craven County deputy/SRO charged with having sex with high school student
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot

Latest News

Shirley Cannon
Woman charged with attempted murder after Kinston stabbing
Jeremee Epps
GOTCHA! Traffic stop snags wanted Pinetops man
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Police: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing
Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing