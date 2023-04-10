AUTOPSY: Atlantic Beach murder victim stabbed in the heart

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was murdered last summer in Atlantic Beach was stabbed once in the left chest.

That’s according to an autopsy released today by the State Medical Examiner’s Office for Randy Miller.

The 65-year-old Apex man was stabbed back on August 29th in the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. He was found lying in the driveway.

The autopsy said the six-inch deep knife wound went through the left 6th rib and into the man’s heart.

Miller was outside getting his boat ready to go fishing with another person who was inside at the time. The autopsy says the victim was standing in front of the garage when “a person in a black hoodie came and stabbed him.”

The document says Miller was awake and alert when EMS arrived, but coded on the way to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $55,000 reward from Atlantic Beach and the Governor’s Office remains available. Anyone with information on Miller’s murder should call Atlantic Beach police at 252-726-2523.

