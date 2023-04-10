Beaufort Animal shelter asks pet owners to help with overcrowding

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal shelters across Eastern Carolina are facing overcrowded conditions. The Beaufort County Animal Shelter specifically has seen more and more owners surrendering their animals, with 199 being dropped off at the shelter just this year.

“I think it’s the pricing of things; people are being evicted. they got the dogs during covid when everybody was staying home, and they didn’t think about it before they got it,” said Melanie Sawyer, Beaufort Animal Control Manager.

The overcrowding has forced the shelter to either euthanize the animals or turn them away.

“We had a call last week, a man wanted to turn in 5 of his dogs, and so we just don’t have space for that,” said Sawyer.

Just last year, more than 14,000 animals were euthanized in North Carolina. Tyker Gonzales studies euthanasia statistics and said while this issue has gotten worse for some shelters, it’s not a new problem.

“The problem has been going on forever decades and decades. There are things that can be implemented to slow this down by making pet ownership responsible, and nobody wants to do it,” said Gonzales.

Beaufort County’s Shelter has had to euthanize more than 60 dogs and cats just this year. Sawyer says the solution is to think before you adopt, but most importantly to spay and neuter your pets.

Several other Eastern Carolina animal shelters are having to expand to help with overcrowding issues, including Pitt and Lenoir counties.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.