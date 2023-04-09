Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Quiet Week After An Active Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain is gone but the wind isn’t. Breezy conditions inland continue into Monday along with high winds along the coast. More coastal flooding is possible up the mouth of the Neuse River, southwestern coasts along the Pamlico Sound, and the Outer Banks. Winds slowly calm down throughout Monday.

The weather looks very quiet this week! In fact, we’ve got sunshine through Thursday before clouds increase on Friday ahead of our next system. Despite the sun, temperatures take their time recovering after a chilly weekend. 30s are expected Monday and Tuesday morning with highs in the 60s. Wind should keep frost away Monday morning but we’ll have to watch Tuesday morning closely.

By Wednesday, we start to see 70s and with 80s possible by the end of the week. Meanwhile, a large low-pressure system will get cut off in the Gulf of Mexico from the jet stream. The low will be picked up by the end of the week and will likely bring us our next rain chance through the weekend. Storms are possible too.

