Rocky Mount Police investigating overnight stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East is investigating after a man was sent to the hospital with a life-threatening stab wound.

Rocky Mount Police say they responded to a fight between Marquez Bullock, 35, and Lekobie Lyons, 22, and an unknown third person.

Officers say they found Bullock with a cut across his midsection and took him to ECU Health Hospital with life threatening injuries. He is now listed in fair condition.

RMPD say Lyons was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for his injuries and was later released.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office police say that an arrest warrant was obtained for Lyons for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Officers say that Lyons was arrested and was being processed for the warrant as of 6:15 P.M. Saturday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the stabbing and asks that anyone with information call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

