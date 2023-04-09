Advertise With Us
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party

(Source: AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person is injured after a shooting here in the east at a party.

Greenville Police got a call about shots fired at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Raleigh Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a 17-year-old female was shot in the hip and was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she’s expected to recover.

Police are still looking for a suspect after many of the party-goers ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD, 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers 252-758-7777.

