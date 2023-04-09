Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Easter Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers move out towards the coast come your Easter Sunday afternoon and take the remaining clouds along with it. There will be lots of sunshine left in its place but with a slight chill only reaching 58-degrees.

Take note that if you live along the coast, there’s a Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven counties through Monday at 8 a.m. as well as a Small Craft Advisory for the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers through Monday at 2 a.m.

Monday kicks off a warming streak with multi-days worth of sunshine and fairly clear skies. We’ll start the week with highs in the 60s and overnight temperatures in the low 40s then daytime highs in the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday and eventually reaching 80 come Friday.

Rain is expected to make yet another return for the weekend.

