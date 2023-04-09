Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Easter Sunday

Take extra caution with the strong winds along the coast
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Showers move out towards the coast come your Easter Sunday afternoon and take the remaining clouds along with it. There will be lots of sunshine left in its place but with a slight chill only reaching 58-degrees.

Take note that if you live along the coast, there’s a Coastal Flood Advisory still in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven counties through Monday at 8 a.m. as well as a Small Craft Advisory for the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers through Monday at 2 a.m.

Monday kicks off a warming streak with multi-days worth of sunshine and fairly clear skies. We’ll start the week with highs in the 60s and overnight temperatures in the low 40s then daytime highs in the 70s for both Wednesday and Thursday and eventually reaching 80 come Friday.

Rain is expected to make yet another return for the weekend.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Jordan Smith
DEPUTIES: Woman caught in the act vandalizing 134-year-old church on Good Friday
An emotional Clotee Cherry, speaks out on the murder of her 34-year-old son, Horace Lassiter, Jr.
Family identifies man killed in Lewiston Woodville Thursday night
Fresh Memorials placed outside of home of murder victim in Aulander.
Daughter speaks out after man is charged with murdering her mother in Bertie County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Hope to Destiny for Youth gives away Easter baskets and books on Saturday.
Eastern Carolina non-profit gives away Easter baskets