Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after a man was found dead earlier this morning in a parking lot.

Goldsboro Police say they were called to 2316 William Street about an unresponsive man lying in the PVA of Carolina Motel around 7:09 A.M.

Officers say they found Gary Lamont Green lying unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officials say at this time there is no foul play suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Jordan Smith
DEPUTIES: Woman caught in the act vandalizing 134-year-old church on Good Friday
An emotional Clotee Cherry, speaks out on the murder of her 34-year-old son, Horace Lassiter, Jr.
Family identifies man killed in Lewiston Woodville Thursday night
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party

Latest News

Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
Police investigating after teenager shot at Greenville party
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns for your Easter Sunday
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
First Alert Forecast For April 9, 2023
Police: Man arrested after threatening people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun