Goldsboro man found dead in motel parking lot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway here in the East after a man was found dead earlier this morning in a parking lot.

Goldsboro Police say they were called to 2316 William Street about an unresponsive man lying in the PVA of Carolina Motel around 7:09 A.M.

Officers say they found Gary Lamont Green lying unresponsive and was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and Crime Scene Unit were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officials say at this time there is no foul play suspected, and the investigation is ongoing.

