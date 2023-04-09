Eastern Carolina non-profit gives away Easter baskets

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Free easter baskets and books lined a table Saturday as kids got to pick out what they wanted for Easter.

“It’s a good thing because you know that people care, so I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart and my daughter, I know she does too,” said Kinston resident Shakia Harper.

All thanks to the non-profit Hope to Destiny for Youth, started by Curtis Henderson. Who said he started his non-profit to help the community he was raised in.

“I’ve seen a lot of things, and I’ve experienced a lot of things in the projects myself, and I’ve always said if I could ever get myself up a little bit, I would always give back to my community give back to where I came from,” said Henderson.

Which is exactly what he did Saturday as he gave away 220 Easter baskets and 100 books from donations he started collecting two months ago. Henderson says the feeling he gets from holding giveaways is unmatched.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to see a child’s face light up when they get an Easter basket. They just pick it; you know there’s nobody guiding them. They just pick them themselves, and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Henderson.

The non-profit’s next planned event is a community reunion at Southeast Park on May 27th, with food, bouncy houses and other activities for kids

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.