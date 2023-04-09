Eastern Carolina group holds Easter Egg hunt to teach bigger meaning

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kids here in the east headed out to Y. J. Monk Park in Farmville on Sunday to find eggs and get candy, but they were able to leave with so much more anti-bullying resources.

“If they don’t have the resources in school or feel comfortable with going to the adults or teachers, they can talk to the parents, and I wanna make sure that message is strong even outside of school,” said Lydia Harris, a stop bullying group owner.

Lydia Harris is the owner of the stop bullying Facebook group and her mission is to help put a stop to bullying. So she holds various events to attract kids and teach them about anti-bullying and a family that has felt the impact of bullying firsthand was there to show their support.

“We just want to come out and support to stop bullying because we do have a relative that has been going through that as well,” said parent Kelsey Zumwalt.

The Easter egg hunt was held at 12:30 and the kid with the most eggs received an easter basket, but before that, they were taught what to do if they experience or see any bullying. Harris says it’s an essential message to spread even outside of school.

“It was very important to me because we had lost a couple of kids in Pitt County from suicide, and we knew it was from bullying. So we want to make sure that we have stuff outside of school I know the school does their own thing, but as parents, we wanna ban together and let the message be strong that we do have resources,” said Harris.

The group’s next event will be a book bag and school supplies giveaway this August.

