Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wind and Rain Continue Through Sunday Morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rough conditions will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Many spots are starting to reach or exceed an inch of rain today alone. When you factor in the rain from Thursday night and Friday, a few spots are approaching 2″ for their storm total. We’ve still got plenty of rain left to fall and no breaks are expected. A steady, heavy at times, rain doesn’t clear out until Sunday afternoon at the latest. Windy conditions won’t let up either. Gusts up to 30 mph inland and gusts up to 45 mph along the coast will be possible into Sunday night.

Easter forecast is a little complicated. Around sunrise Sunday, rain may still stretch as far north as the US 264 corridor. By 9 AM, rain should be exiting but still draped across the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks. We’re expecting everyone to be dry by lunch with sunshine appearing shortly after. Temperatures stay cool and winds will still be strong even without the rain.

Cooler weather is slow to move out early this week. Many could see 30s Monday and Tuesday morning. Wind should keep frost away Monday morning but we’re expecting at least patchy frost Tuesday morning. Be prepared to protect tender plants. Most of the week looks sunny but a quick moving storm system could bring the threat of strong storms by Friday or Saturday.

