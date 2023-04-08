Prayer vigil held for Tuesday night’s Bertie County murder victim

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -People mourned outside the home of Deacon Ricky Gilliam Friday night as a prayer vigil was held in remembrance of his life.

Deputies say Gilliam was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Windsor, which his wife says happened shortly after he opened the front door.

Thursday night, deputies say 34-year-old Horace Lassiter was also shot outside his home in Lewiston Woodville.

The deadly shootings left many wondering if they are related. Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin was among those at the vigil, and we asked him about that possibility.

“To make sure we that clear it up, both of the incidents aren’t reported to be about the same,” Ruffin said.

While there have been three murders in Bertie County this year, Ruffin wants everyone to understand that tragic situations like these take time.

“I ask for all of the victims and their families to trust the process,” Ruffin said. “Give our investigators and us time.”

According to Gilliam’s daughter, the deacon had recently retired and was just starting to enjoy life as a grandad which his family says hurts the most.

Deacon Gilliam’s death brought out people from all over Bertie County Friday night, which Ruffin believes will help the county get through the rough days it’s currently enduring.

“When incidents happen in Bertie County, Bertie County is a county that knows how to come together,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin says both of this week’s deadly shootings are still under investigation.

