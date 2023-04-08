Observances held in ENC to mark Good Friday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Churches here in the east held special services in observance of Good Friday.

Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern held a worship service at noon.

Good Friday is the day Christians mark the death of Jesus on the cross three days before Easter.

Reverand Paul Canady says the holiday is significant for the Christian population.

“So on Good Friday we remember that. The same way Jesus prayed for others on the cross. The way he prayed for the world before he got to the cross we offer those prayers as well for not just the church. We pray for those who don’t yet know the good news of Jesus. We pray for our elected officials. We pray for leaders of our community.”

The church also held a special Stations of the Cross children’s service.

