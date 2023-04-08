Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: It’s a wet & windy Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain continues to fall across ENC on your Saturday with temperatures expecting to hit the 50-degree mark.

All of our area will see some sort of showers especially those in the Southern portion of our viewing area experiencing a more steady moderate rainfall throughout the day.

We’re expecting very wet conditions and the bulk of our rainfall amounts from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Most end up with 1-3″ of rain to help with dry conditions.

Wind gusts stay consistently strong through Sunday up to 30-mph inland and up to 45-mph across the coast and Outer Banks.

Crystal Coast and the Outer Banks will be the last to see the rain come to an end between late afternoon and early evening on Sunday.

Below are the expected rainfall totals:

RAINFALL AMOUNTS (WITN)

Next week looks quiet with slowly warming temperatures.

The next chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

