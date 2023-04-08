Police: Man arrested after threating people in Goldsboro Walmart with a gun

GOLDSBORO N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East has been arrested on numerous charges after police said he threatened shoppers at a Walmart.

Goldsboro Police say they got a call around 3:25 P.M. about an armed man inside the store at 1002 N. Spence Ave.

Police say multiple witnesses were able to describe the man and where he went as he left the store.

Officers say that Keyantae Toomer, 24, tried to leave the scene but was caught by police and arrested.

Police recovered the gun and took Toomer to the Magistrate’s Office.

Toomer was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of child abuse, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officials say he was placed under a $15,000 secured bond pending his court date.

