Goldsboro Police release details on Tuesday burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, at around 3 A.M., Goldsboro Police were called to a home at S. Best St. A person reported a stranger broke into their home while they were sleeping and stole various items.

A friend of the resident, who was also sleeping in the home, woke up and confronted the intruder. The burglar then fled the home in the resident’s vehicle.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. This investigation is still developing.

