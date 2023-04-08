Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Goldsboro Police release details on Tuesday burglary

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, at around 3 A.M., Goldsboro Police were called to a home at S. Best St. A person reported a stranger broke into their home while they were sleeping and stole various items.

A friend of the resident, who was also sleeping in the home, woke up and confronted the intruder. The burglar then fled the home in the resident’s vehicle.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. This investigation is still developing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horace Lassiter, Jr. was killed Thursday night.
Family identifies man killed in Lewiston Woodville Thursday night
Nedrall Alwan
Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided
Jordan Smith
DEPUTIES: Woman caught in the act vandalizing 134-year-old church on Good Friday
Greenville police on Friday charged with 14-year-old boy.
Greenville police charge 14-year-old boy in school bus shooting
Police said no one was injured in this crash.
No injuries in crash that shut down Winterville intersection

Latest News

Police looking for missing teen
Beaufort County Police looking for runaway teen
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
MegaMillions 4-7-23
Megamillions 4-7-23
NCEL 04-7-2023
NCEL 04-07-2023