Gold edges Purple in 2023 ECU spring football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 2023 ECU football spring game goes to the Gold team as they edged purple 17-9. The winning team gets steak and shrimp the losers get cold beanie weenies.

The defense played great early and in the second quarter, Alex Flinn threw the game’s first touchdown as he hit Jsi Hatfield on the deep throw. About 60 yards on the touchdown pass as Hatfield dives and scores. A chance to dance.

It was 10-3 Gold at the half. ECU commit and D.H. Conley lineman Bryce Weaver on hand for the game.

Second half Flinn does it himself faking everyone out including me as he pulls the ball and takes it to the house. About a 50-yard touchdown run for Flinn 17-3 Gold.

The Purple would get a big run of their own in the second half. Freshman running back Javious Bond broke a huge run from his own side of the Pirate logo and he would score to make it 17-9

The Purple had a few tries to tie it in the final minutes of the game. Big stop on fourth down by Eric Doctor Junior turned it over on downs.

They had one more shot, but a hurried play at the end because the clock didn’t stop, and it would go incomplete as the Gold wins over Purple 17-9.

“Number one thing for me is nobody gets hurt. So I am happy with that. Just the competitive edge on the field, they were going at each other. You had some big hits. You had some big plays,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “You saw Jsi Hatfield do Jsi Hatfield things. You saw Javious Bond and why we are so excited about him. You saw so many defensive guys make plays we have been seeing all spring maybe everybody else hadn’t seen. So, I thought it was a great spring game.”

“Big steak. I am going to make sure everybody eat beanie weenies on the purple team,” says ECU defensive lineman D’Anta Johnson, “Them boys out there. I wasn’t out with the last group but the boys out there they gave it their all. I’m excited for the season. The way them boys fight, I’m excited.”

