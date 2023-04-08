Advertise With Us
Food giveaway set for Saturday in Greenville

Non-profit group holds Easter food giveaway.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit group will hold a food giveaway in Greenville Saturday.

Members of the An-Nissa Food Bank say anyone in need is invited to the Al-Nur Cultural Center.

Everything from meats to canned food items will be available to the public.

Director Huetta Addullah says they made sure to print the reason behind the mission on their flyer. “We must take care of the orphans and those in need and on the bottom of this it says, and we feed you for the sake of God alone, no reward do we desire from you nor thanks. So this is why we feed people, it’s a part of our religion that we must take care of those in need.”

The event is from noon to 2:00 pm at 1152 Briley Road in Greenville.

