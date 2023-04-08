Advertise With Us
Authorities in Beaufort County looking for runaway teen

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

They say 15-year-old Alanya Whitehurst was last seen at her residence on Hillingdale Drive in Washington around 6:30 pm on April 7.

Whitehurst was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Alanya Whitehurst, you are asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also call Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400 or submit your confidential tip online at www.p3tips.com/195.

