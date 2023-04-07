Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wet, Windy, and Chilly Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re not in the 80s anymore! Northerly winds have brought the cool weather and it’s going to be tough to get rid of. Most have seen light rain so far, but areas along the Virginia state line are closing in on an inch. Rain continues to increase in coverage and intensity overnight. We’re expecting very wet conditions and the bulk of our rainfall amounts from Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Most end up with 1-3″ of rain to help with dry conditions. Wind gusts stay consistently strong through Sunday. Gusts up to 30 mph inland and up to 45 mph across the coast and Outer Banks.

We’re expecting rain to exit Sunday morning even if it takes a few hours. Crystal Coast and the Outer Banks will be the last to see rain come to an end. Sunshine is expected to break out by lunch and temperatures try to reach the 60s through the afternoon. Even after the rain, cool weather lingers into early next week. We could see 30s return Monday morning.

Next week looks quiet with slowly warming temperatures.

