Wood Ducks drop season opener to Kannapolis

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks came back to take the lead in the middle innings but fell to Kannapolis in their home and season opener on Thursday night 5-4 in Kinston.

Gleider Figuereo had two hits, drove in two and scored a run in the loss.

The Woodies are scheduled to host the Cannon Ballers again on Friday night.

