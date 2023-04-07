Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Wood Ducks drop season opener to Kannapolis

Cannon Ballers 5, Wood Ducks 4
Wood Ducks drop opener to Kannapolis
Wood Ducks drop opener to Kannapolis(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks came back to take the lead in the middle innings but fell to Kannapolis in their home and season opener on Thursday night 5-4 in Kinston.

Gleider Figuereo had two hits, drove in two and scored a run in the loss.

The Woodies are scheduled to host the Cannon Ballers again on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Boyd
WARRANT: Worker threatened to kill “numerous employees” at Beaufort County Schools bus garage
A mother says her son's teacher is repeatedly putting her hands on him
Bertie County mother says son is being physically hit by kindergarten teacher, sheriff’s office now investigating
Hyman, Bell, Kirkpatrick
Three charged after drug raid in Kinston
Photo provided by Patricia Wright of daughter Jamhyia.
Mother claims a Pitt County school did little to help unconscious child; school district denounces story
A bullet hole can be seen in the side of a mobile home in Pitt County following a shooting...
Deputies investigating two people shot at Pitt County mobile home park

Latest News

Will Brimmer signs with Marshalltown CC
New Bern’s Brimmer signs with Marshalltown CC (IA) basketball
12th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Thursday doubleheader with Central Florida
12th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Thursday doubleheader with Central Florida
WITN WOOD DUCKS
WITN WOOD DUCKS
ECU baseball sweeps doubleheader with UCF
12th ranked ECU baseball sweeps Thursday doubleheader with Central Florida