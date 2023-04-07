Wood Ducks drop season opener to Kannapolis
Cannon Ballers 5, Wood Ducks 4
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks came back to take the lead in the middle innings but fell to Kannapolis in their home and season opener on Thursday night 5-4 in Kinston.
Gleider Figuereo had two hits, drove in two and scored a run in the loss.
The Woodies are scheduled to host the Cannon Ballers again on Friday night.
