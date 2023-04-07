Washington man charged with cruelty to animals

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Washington man with two counts of cruelty to animals.

On March 24, deputies responded to a call for service at a residence on Latham Drive in Washington. The caller reported a neighbor had shot his dogs. Deputies arrived and learned the caller witnessed 27-year-old Leo Arthur shoot one of the dogs at a residence on Cherry Run Road in Washington.

One dog was dead when deputies arrived and the other was taken to Pamlico Animal Hospital in Washington by the owner, but later died from its injuries.

Arthur was given a $2,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.