Tarboro vape shop owner facing 14 charges after business & home raided

Nedrall Alwan
Nedrall Alwan(Tarboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a Tarboro vape shop has been busted after a raid on his business and home on Thursday.

Tarboro police, Rocky Mount police, Edgecombe County deputies, and Nash County deputies wrapped up a month-long drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of Nedrall Alwan.

Alwan owns Tobacco and Vape on River Oaks Drive in Tarboro and lives on Lansdowne Road in Rocky Mount.

During the two raids, authorities say they seized numerous firearms, ammunition, various controlled substances, counterfeit controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Alwan was charged with three counts of selling heroin, three counts of delivering heroin, four counts of maintaining a store for controlled substances, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, felony possession of heroin, and possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

The man is in the Edgecombe County jail on a $1,000,000.00 secured bond and has a first court appearance on Wednesday.

