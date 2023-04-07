Second shooting this week kills Bertie County man

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been another deadly shooting in Bertie County, the second one this week.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said a man was killed on East Church Street in Lewiston Woodville on Thursday night.

The victim’s mother said someone knocked on her son’s front door, he went outside and was shot in his front yard. That is similar to what happened Tuesday night in a shooting on Governors Road that took the life of Ricky Gilliam.

The sheriff is expected to release more information on the latest murder later today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.